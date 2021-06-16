CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters from Denver and Adams County rushed to extinguish a fire at a recycling plant on Wednesday. Fire crews rushed to 5350 Washington Street just before noon Wednesday.

Everyone was evacuated from the business. There are no known injuries.

Arson investigators are on scene. Crews are working to put out hot spots.

