DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters from Denver and Adams County rushed to extinguish a fire at a recycling plant on Wednesday. Fire crews rushed to 5350 Washington Street just before noon Wednesday.
Upon arrival, E13 saw 15 foot flames in interior upon arrival. ACFR had 9 crews respond along with 14 @Denver_Fire crews. Scene is stable, crews working on hot spots. pic.twitter.com/XUwg8Qn1DD
— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) June 16, 2021
Everyone was evacuated from the business. There are no known injuries.
Arson investigators are on scene. Crews are working to put out hot spots.