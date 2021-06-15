DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will continue to pay out an additional $300 a week in federal pandemic unemployment relief, despite a request from some lawmakers that the practice be discontinued.
The three Republican members of Colorado’s Congressional Delegation — Rep.s Lauren Boebert (3rd Congressional District), Ken Buck (4th Congressional District) and Doug Lamborn (5th Congressional District) — sent a letter last week asking to stop the payments to encourage people to take jobs.
Polis says it would be a bad idea to send the federal dollars back. The governor’s office says that would drain between $600 and $800 million out of the state.
The governor also pointed out that “Colorado was one of the earlier states to reinstate the requirement that all unemployment beneficiaries must actively search for a job to qualify for benefits.”