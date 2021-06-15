ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada City Council on Tuesday voted against a plan for a new Amazon distribution facility following an extended period of public comment. The vote was taken early in the morning.
Amazon wanted to build a new delivery site next to Maple Valley Park that was to be one of their “last mile delivery” stations, and it would act as the last stop a package makes before getting to a customer. Arvada’s Planning Commission approved the proposal in April.
Residents opposed to it said it would have negative impacts, including light and noise pollution. They gathered more than 9,000 signatures against the facility.