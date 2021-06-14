DENVER (CBS4) – A mobile trailer is now parked in Civic Center Park in Denver and it offers showers and laundry service to people including the unhoused population. City leaders hope it will help people who are out of work and struggling with homelessness to get clean before job interviews.

“If we want to get people off the street then we’ve got to make sure that they can be successful in job interviews,” said City Councilman Chris Hinds, who represents Denver’s 10th district. “I don’t know about you, but I would be more successful in a job interview if I was clean than if I weren’t.”

The trailer includes two different showers and several washing machines and dryers.

“We’re trying to make sure people have help and dignity so they can get (off) the street,” Hinds said.

Denver Parks and Recreation partnered with a group called the Dignity Project to make the trailers — which are called “Showers For All” — a possibility. Through the rest of June, it will be available each Monday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal of Showers For All is to “empower the journey away from homelessness by restoring dignity and hope.” Contributions can be made by visiting showersforall.org.

“I am honored to work with the parks department and Showers for All to bring this to Civic Center Park and make sure that we have this option for dignity,” Hinds said.