JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took a male suspect with a long gun into custody on Monday. Deputies found the man at an apartment complex after reports of shots fired.
The call of shots fired came from the complex in the 7400 block of West Waren Circle, close to Wadsworth Boulevard. A shelter in place was issued for the neighborhood.
Update to shots fired: Upon deputy arrival, a male suspect with a long gun was taken into custody at an apt complex in the 7400 blk of W Warren Cir. Suspect had fired multiple shots outside the complex but no one was injured. Shelter in place has been lifted; all roads reopened. pic.twitter.com/0AacCRvQgt
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 14, 2021
The suspect had fired multiple shots outside of the complex. No one was injured.
After the man was taken into custody, the shelter in place was lifted and all roads reopened.