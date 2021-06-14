DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of passengers at Denver International Airport reported delayed flights and grounded Southwest Airlines planes Monday night. The delays were blamed on a weather computer failure.
Details have not been confirmed by Southwest Airlines, however they are responding to upset customers on social media.READ MORE: 1 Killed In Crash Between Motorcycle & Car
“It seems that we’re currently experiencing a system error, and we’re working quickly to get things resolved tonight,” one tweet said.
Alex Renteria, Public Information Officer with Denver International Airport tells CBS4, “Southwest Airlines is experiencing some computer issues that are causing flight delays.”READ MORE: More Than 5,000 Xcel Energy Customers In Colorado Lose Power
Renteria says DIA was first notified of the problem at around 8:20 p.m. DIA has four Southwest planes sitting on the tarmac.
She tells CBS4 the system error is affecting aircraft still on the ground and adds the airport has a lot of space for planes to sit ant wait.MORE NEWS: New Law Makes Historic Investment In Arts, Could Put Colorado Back On The Film-Making Map
The problem reportedly spans system-wide.