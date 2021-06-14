DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a first in the state of Colorado in the modern weather record. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Western Slope starting at noon on Monday and lasting until midnight on Friday.

The forecast calls for high temperatures to reach between 100 and 110 degrees for several days next week in extreme western Colorado. Overnight lows will be in the 70s and lower 80s. Grand Junction will threaten their all-time record high of 106 degrees which was recorded in 2005.

The unusually hot weather is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure building into the region. By Wednesday the center of the high pressure should be somewhere near Grand Junction.

Denver and the Eastern Plains will be in the upper 90s and low 100s during this heat wave. It will be well into the 80s and even near 90 degrees at times in the mountains.

There are a number of heat safety tips we need to talk about before this heat wave strikes.

At the top of the list is pets and kids left in cars. Leave Fido at home until further notice if you can’t be with him or her at all times. And please look before you lock if you have small kids in the back of your vehicle.

If you work outside wear clothing that is light and can breathe, such as cotton. Light colors are best. Drink plenty of water, wear a lot of sunscreen and take frequent breaks.

Check on the older neighbors and relatives and anyone you know that doesn’t have access to fans or air conditioning. During the hottest part of the day visit a shopping mall or other establishment such as a library to keep cool.