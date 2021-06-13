DENVER (CBS4) – A few severe thunderstorms popped up Sunday afternoon over parts of Denver and Aurora, dropping hail up to an inch in diameter along with some brief heavy rain. The storms were fueled by a combination of low-level moisture and the intense daytime heating.
Here are a few views of this storm over the south Denver vicinity from our city cam network. #COw #4wx pic.twitter.com/mx68dOoI4l
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 14, 2021
The most severe weather was reported from east Denver to central Aurora, and from south Denver to parts of Englewood and Greenwood Village. Our CBS4 Weather Watcher in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood reported just over a half inch of rain from the storms.
The storms fired up just after 4 p.m. and were impressive on radar. They didn’t move very much because the upper-level steering winds currently over Colorado are light. Some people on Twitter reported that the hail caused minor damage to gardens.
Sudden hail storm here in Aurora. My garden and roses took a beating. #cowx pic.twitter.com/JIvJacnjDe
— Christina B (@multitudeofgeek) June 14, 2021