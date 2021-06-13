CBSN DenverWatch Now

DENVER (CBS4) – A few severe thunderstorms popped up Sunday afternoon over parts of Denver and Aurora, dropping hail up to an inch in diameter along with some brief heavy rain. The storms were fueled by a combination of low-level moisture and the intense daytime heating.

The most severe weather was reported from east Denver to central Aurora, and from south Denver to parts of Englewood and Greenwood Village. Our CBS4 Weather Watcher in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood reported just over a half inch of rain from the storms.

Large Hail

Large hail fell Sunday afternoon in Aurora. (credit: Sally Hourigan

Denver Hail

Hail in the Cory Merrill neighborhood of Denver on Sunday. (credit: Jennifer Caparrelli)

The storms fired up just after 4 p.m. and were impressive on radar. They didn’t move very much because the upper-level steering winds currently over Colorado are light. Some people on Twitter reported that the hail caused minor damage to gardens.