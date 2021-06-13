LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say two suspects are at the center of a hit-and-run crash and chase early Saturday morning. Police say a red truck hit one person in a crowd at 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
The group was gathered at the Phoenix Event Center. The victim has serious injuries.
The truck and two people inside drove away north on Sheridan Blvd., police say. Edgewater police then followed the truck before it crashed into a concrete retaining wall and power pole at 48th Avenue and Sheridan Blvd.
"Even at two in the morning, there were still people out and about that could be involved in this in a moments notice. It's extremely dangerous for the citizens, for the officers involved. From what it sounds like, the crash at 48th and Sheridan, we're thankful there were no other people involved, innocent bystanders or citizens involved," said Ty Countryman, spokesman for Lakewood Police.
The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Lakewood police did not have information about whether the two suspects were arrested.