COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police arrested George Pollard, a high school basketball coach, on charges of sexual assault on a child. Police say Pollard, 31, was the head coach at Doherty High School and a paraprofessional for Academy District 20.
They say he also volunteered as a coach for the Pluto Basketball Club.
Police say they are not sure if there are other victims related to the investigation. Anyone with more information for police is asked to call 719-634-7867.
Pollard is on leave from both the Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy District 20, police say.