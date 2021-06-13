DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for an unusually hot week across Colorado as a massive ridge of high pressure sets up over the state. It will likely produce several new record high temperatures.

In fact one has already been tied on the Western Slope. The airport in Grand Junction hit 101 degrees on Sunday which tied the record high set on June 13, 2018.

For the first time in Colorado’s recorded history an Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at noon on Monday. The warning covers parts of extreme western Colorado including the city of Grand Junction.

All-time record highs are possible in the Grand Valley which is home to Grand Junction. The hottest temperature ever recorded there was 106 degrees on July 21, 2005.



New daily record highs are likely in Denver on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be close to the daily record on both Monday and Thursday. We could even see new record highs set in several of our mountain communities with widespread upper 80s and lower 90s expected there.

As this heat wave settles into the state don’t forget some very important safety rules, including how hot it can get inside of a parked vehicle, even with the windows cracked. Don’t ever leave a human or pet inside of a hot car, even if just for a few minutes. Precious time can quickly get away from you when you’re running that “quick” errand inside.

And don’t forget our furry friends when you take them on a walk as the concrete and asphalt can get dangerously hot on their paws. Walk your dog early in the morning or late in the evening unless your walk is confined to a grassy area or your pet has shoes to protect their paws.