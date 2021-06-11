ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A person fell from a pontoon boat on Lake Estes late Thursday afternoon and has not resurfaced. The person was reportedly not wearing a life jacket or other form of personal flotation, according to Mike Richardson of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.
Members of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s dive team were actively searching for the person at 9:15 p.m. The boater was first reported missing around 4:30 p.m.READ MORE: The Keys To Getting A Better Night's Sleep Include Time Outside, Exercise
Lake Estes is currently closed to boats due to the search. The missing person was one of four people in their 20s on a pontoon boat at the lake, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: Bear Beats The Heat In Cool Water In Roxborough State Park
Multiple agencies are helping with the search including the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Estes Park Police, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, LCSO, Emergency Services, and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team responded.
The rescue turned into a recovery mission on Friday.MORE NEWS: Outdoor Activities Boom In Popularity Across Colorado As More People Transition From Indoor Gyms
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Pete Mesecher at 970-498-5144.