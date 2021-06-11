DENVER (CBS4) — In Colorado, residents come to expect the unexpected in the forecast. But Thursday night, CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney announced a surprise coming this winter. She and her husband are expecting their first child sometime before Christmas.
“Pink or blue, we can’t wait to meet you!” Whitney wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
She shared an image of the ultrasound.
"[My husband] and I are beyond excited for our little cupcake to arrive in time for Christmas!"
“…you might notice me covering up a little bit more of eastern Colorado here very quickly,” Whitney explained during the forecast Thursday evening.