Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Site Will Close Next WeekOne of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado is closing next week. The community site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will close on June 14.

Colorado's Comeback: Ball Arena Now Open At Over 90% CapacityFor the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all the seats at Denver's Ball Arena will be full of fans.

Boil Water Advisory Issued Following Water Pump Failure In Castle PinesThe Castle Pines North Metro District gave its customers a "thumbs up" to resume outdoor irrigation, but the state health department asked the district to also issue a boil advisory for customers.

United Airlines' COVID Vaccine Policy Has Other Companies ConsideringIn the end, United Airlines' new policy on vaccines isn't a requirement for current workers, but it feels close. The company will be rewarding flight attendants who get shots with extra vacation days.

Dumb Friends League Fully Open And 'Unusually Full' Of DogsFor the first time since before the pandemic, all three locations of the Dumb Friends League are fully open, and employees are calling on community members to come by and adopt if they’re able to.

COVID In Colorado: 12 Counties Surpass 70% Vaccination Rate With At Least 1 DoseA total of 12 counties in Colorado have surpassed the 70% vaccination rate for the eligible population. As of Wednesday, 3,102,816 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose and 2,698,515 people have been fully immunized.