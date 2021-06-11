DENVER (CBS4) — Two people were hurt in shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street Thursday night, Denver police said. Verbena was taped off between two motels on the north side of Colfax.
There were multiple evidence markers in the road.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
There was no information about the victims’ injuries.
“No arrests at this time,” the Denver Police Department tweeted Thursday night.READ MORE: Insurance Issues, High Lumber Prices Create Struggles For Coloradans Rebuilding After East Troublesome Fire
A few blocks to the west, at Colfax and Uinta Street, there was another area cordoned off with crime scene tape.
A white sedan and a section of the sidewalk were taped off.
It’s not clear whether the two locations are connected to the same investigation.MORE NEWS: Showing Pride: Rainbow Flags And Signs Have Disappeared But Spirit Of Equality Remains On Display