Woman In The Window? Stanley Hotel Visitor Captures Unexplained Image During ‘Ghost Tour’A tourist from Texas who visited the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last month on vacation says she captured an image on film that she can’t explain. Katie Johnston reports.

Wellington Fire Fighters Came To The Rescue Of A Tabby Cat That Became Stuck Under A CouchThe cat got it's tail stuck in a spring and rescuers had to take apart the couch to get it out.

2 Killed, 1 Hurt In Shooting In Southwest DenverTwo of the three men injured in a shooting in southwest Denver on Thursday evening have died, police said Friday. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Morrison Road around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Platte River Fire: Evacuations Remain As 30+ Acre Jefferson County Wildfire Burns Near StructuresThe Platte River Fire in an area of Jefferson County called Ramona Gulch has burned slightly more than 30 acres. Evacuations remain in place due to the wildfire, which started on Thursday afternoon and so far isn't contained.

Straight Creek Fire: Interstate 70 Fully Reopens In Summit County As Firefight ContinuesA wildfire in Summit County that led to a partial closure of Interstate 70 late Thursday is burning in the area between Tenderfoot Mountain and the interstate. The battle against the Straight Creek Fire resulted in a closure of I-70's eastbound lanes near Silverthorne and Dillon.

Deputy And 2 Firefighters Treated For Injuries After Mobile Home Fire In Jefferson CountyOne deputy and two fire personnel are being treated for injuries after a fire at a mobile home in Jefferson County on Friday. The fire broke out a little before 10:30 a.m. in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road.

