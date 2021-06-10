LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police need help finding the driver who hit a Colorado bicycle rider last weekend and drove away. It happened on Saturday in Littleton near the Rollin D. Barnard Equestrian Park.
A bicyclist was riding on the 1100 block of West Littleton Boulevard just before 9 p.m. when he was struck and run over by a silver Toyota 4-Runner leaving a parking lot. The cyclist is expected to survive but suffered seious injuries.
Investigators say the 4-Runner most likely has damage to the front end or hood.

The Littleton Police Seek Help in Hit and Run https://t.co/wEcicAzYLu pic.twitter.com/uXzqweEnky
— Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) June 9, 2021
Anyone who recognizes SUV that they released a photo of is asked to contact Littleton police at 303-794-1551.