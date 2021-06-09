(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are asking drivers to slow down on Interstate 70’s mountain corridor in Summit County. Speeding is happening through construction zones near Silverthorne. That creates dangerous working conditions, especially at night, for those I-70 improvements that start around Frisco.
Two crashes in the paving work zone have already happened and there have been several near misses.
Officials are asking drivers to watch out for the postings about lowered speed limits and avoid distractions to stay alert in that area.
“Unfortunately, we’ve witnessed a pattern of unsafe behavior in this area and we implore drivers — including cars and trucks alike — to slow down in this work zone so our crews can get the projects done safely,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a prepared statement.