WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say the man arrested in a violent yard sale robbery on Saturday did not commit the crime. A couple in their 70s held the yard sale at a home near 102nd Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard.

Investigators say the couple in their mid-70s noticed the bag disappeared. Then the woman confronted the suspect who was already inside a truck. Police say she reached inside to grab the bag, but the suspect drove away, pulling the woman a short distance before she fell.

“Following the arrest of Mr. Armando Valdez Gonzalez, the District Attorney’s Office completed a thorough review of the facts and circumstances and made a final determination not to file charges against Mr. Valdez Gonzalez,” officials stated.

The district attorney’s office issued a statement on Wednesday that read:

“On June 5, 2021, Mr. Armando Valdez Gonzalez attended a yard sale at a home in Westminster. The female homeowner believed that Mr. Valdez Gonzalez stole and was in possession of the bag she was using to carry cash for the yard sale.

The woman confronted Mr. Valdez Gonzalez, but he informed her that she was mistaken and that the bag he was in possession of belonged to him. “The woman and her husband did not believe Mr. Valdez Gonzalez, and they attempted to prevent him from leaving the location. Mr. Valdez Gonzalez, who was in the front seat of his truck with the window down, drove away from the area. “When he did so, the woman fell to the ground and sustained injuries as a result of the fall. “Mr. Valdez Gonzalez contacted police to inform them of the incident and to assure them he did not steal a bag containing money from the yard sale. Mr. Valdez Gonzalez’s wife also gave her husband’s bag to police so they could review it. It is a bag he often uses when visiting yard sales. READ MORE: 'I Can't Afford To Live And Work Here Anymore': Summit County Focuses On Immediate Housing Solutions “The female homeowner also reviewed the bag and confirmed it was not hers. The woman’s husband later called police to inform them that they had, in fact, found their bag from the yard sale.”

Investigators say the facts make it clear the original allegations arose from a “regrettable mistake and misunderstanding.”

“Not only did Mr. Valdez Gonzalez commit no crime, he took every opportunity to contact the appropriate authorities,” officials stated.

Officials said the homeowners were informed of the information for their decision and understood and agreed with it.