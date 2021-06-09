ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One man has been arrested after he allegedly was shooting rounds from his car while driving. About 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls about the incident.
Callers told dispatch that the man was firing rounds while driving a silverish Honda. Deputies started tracking the man and stopped him at 7338 S. Havana St. where he was taken into custody.
About this same time, dispatch received a call from a 66-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The man felt pain but didn’t realize he had been shot until he noticed that he was bleeding from the leg. The man told investigators he believed he had been shot near County Line Road and Inverness.
The suspect’s identity has not been released while deputies conduct witness lineups as part of their investigation.