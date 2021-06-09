GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls in the last week about smoke sightings within the East Troublesome Fire burn scar area. Deputies say these reports were actually dust devils stirred up by the wind.
Officials say dust devils are common in the summer months. The sheriff’s office added that it appreciates the community’s vigilance during a time of heightened wildfire awareness.
Residents can help prevent wildfires by monitoring fire restrictions and mitigating their properties. If a wildfire is confirmed, Grand County will send out a text notification through CodeRED.
For more information about preventing wildfires and signing up for alerts, visit bewildfireready.org and GCEmergency.com.