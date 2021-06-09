(CBS4) – Wildlife officers relocated a bear out of the Frasier Meadows area of Boulder in early June — and recorded its first dash to freedom with six different cameras.
You want six different camera angles on a bear release? We got six different camera angles on a bear release!
This was the bear we relocated out of Boulder on Saturday.
Watch: https://t.co/WVOlQtjElc pic.twitter.com/gcveQPBaHC
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 9, 2021
“This is its release back into the mountains,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tweeted Wednesday.
“Black bears have lived in the foothills and forests of Colorado since long before the pioneers arrived. Today black bears are trying to share space with an ever-growing human population. With many more people living and playing in bear country, human-bear encounters are on the rise,” officials stated.
