WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The tornado that struck Weld County on Monday afternoon has been rated as an EF-1 with 99 mph maximum winds. The tornado touched down near Platteville.
The storm that spawned the tornado between Firestone and Platteville shortly after 5 p.m. Monday moved slowly north allowing the tornado to be visible for at least 30 minutes before dissipating. During that time, the tornado traveled at least 6 miles which is a relatively long distance for a Colorado tornado.
Seven properties sustained damage in the tornado and two homes were destroyed. The estimated loss of those homes is $429,176.
Three homes were damaged but not destroyed and the estimated damage to those homes is $101,336.
Two businesses were also hit, a feedlot and a dairy. Two buildings were lost at the feedlot, one from a fire caused by a downed power line and the other from the tornado.
The dairy was also hit but had limited damage to roofs and some outbuildings. The Weld County Office of Emergence Management team is still working on obtaining cost estimates for those properties.