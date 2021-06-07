DENVER (CBS4) – Witnesses are asked to come forward to help with an investigation after a Colorado State Trooper was fired on June 1. Wesley Dakan was arrested for allegedly pointing a rifle from his vehicle at a person or people in another car.

It happened April 25 at 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, which is in west Denver right by the Lakewood border. Dakan, 44, was not on duty at the time.

The Denver District Attorney’s office says there are victims from the incident who have not come forward, as well as possible witnesses. They are hoping they will do so.

Dakan was in a Subaru Crosstrek on April 25 when witnesses said he pointed the rifle. The Crosstek was not a marked police vehicle and no information about what kind of rifle was involved was provided. The victim or victims were in a Subaru WRX.

A photo of the Crosstrek’s license plate led to Dakan’s arrest on two felony menacing charges.

Dakan was fired after the completion of an internal investigation at the Colorado State Patrol and he’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The CSP shared the following statement about the case:

The Colorado State Patrol and its members are here to ensure the safety of all persons and to live our core values of honor, duty and respect. We take these standards seriously, and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve. We respect and defer to the criminal court process regarding the charges brought against a former Colorado State Patrol Trooper.

Victims or witnesses who might have information that could help authorities in this investigation are asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.