MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators say two teen runaways from Nebraska led the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office released a screenshot from dash cam video showing the 15- and 16-year-old suspects with their hands up, surrendering in a field.
Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a report of a stolen 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Interstate 76. The silver Jeep was reported stolen out of Sedgewick County.
Officers with the Brush Police Department spotted the stolen Jeep and started a pursuit. Morgan County deputies joined the chase and deployed Stop Sticks, which did not stop the suspects.
Investigators say the chase reached speeds up to 110 mph. At one point, the vehicle exited the highway then got back on before turning north on Highway 52. The suspects nearly hit a car head on after turning north onto County Road 18 and then east on Road Y. They continued driving through fields and eventually onto a ditch road.
Near Road U and Road 24, deputies say the suspect stopped the Jeep and ran. Deputies set up a perimeter and located the two boys, who were taken into custody.
Investigators learned the boys had also stolen a family member’s vehicle in Nebraska before abandoning it in Sedgewick County to steal the Jeep. The sheriff’s office says both boys will face charges for the vehicle thefts, pursuit and damage done to the fields.