BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) — If you’ve always hoped to catch a glimpse of a legendary creature, you will soon have the chance. A crate marked “Caution: Captured Sasquatch” is on the move from Ohio to Colorado.
Inside the crate is a 7-foot-3 mechanical sasquatch — and a small juvenile — created by Unit 70 Studios in Columbus, Ohio.
The pair are heading to The Sasquatch Outpost in Bailey and are expected to arrive on Monday afternoon.
The crate was built around the big guy specifically for his road trip.
John Warn and Shari Peterson made the trip to Ohio and began the drive back to Colorado on Sunday. They said their cargo has been sparking conversations at stops along the way.
“Having a blast — people are soooo curious,” Peterson told CBS4. “At one restaurant, the server said she’s been serving for 10 years and hoped to have a super interesting day one day — she said meeting us was it!”
Peterson said they were in Limon at mid-morning on Monday and were travelling along Interstate 70 to Bailey.
Bigfoot will make himself visible at the Sasquatch Museum, which is considered one of the top 10 wackiest places to visit in Colorado.