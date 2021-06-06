LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Overnight closures are planned through June 12 on northbound Interstate 25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue. Crews are working to repair a portion of the Sky Ridge Avenue Bridge that was hit by a commercial truck in February.
The overnight closures will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The emergency repairs will involve bridge replacement, including setting a new girder and installing deck panels.
Full overnight closures of northbound I-25 are planned from June 15 through June 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in order to pour the concrete deck. All lanes on southbound I-25 will be open.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say there may be nighttime single and double lane closures on northbound and southbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue during the month of June.
Delays are expected in the area during the closures. Northbound I-25 traffic can exit at Ridgegate Parkway as a detour.
See the full closure plan at codot.gov/projects/sky-ridge-bridge-repair.