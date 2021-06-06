CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an avalanche on Torrey’s Peak Sunday morning. They say they received a report at around 9 a.m. of six hikers caught in it, and four of them possibly suffering serious injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies, Alpine Rescue Team, Summit County Rescue Group and Clear Creek EMS all responded.READ MORE: How To Make Sure Your Name Is In The Registry For Colorado's $1 Million Giveaway
Two Flight for Life helicopters dropped the teams in, and all six hikers were found and suffered minor injuries.
Officials tells CBS4 while all hikers were caught, four of them rode out the slide into a rock field. They were also able to evacuate themselves.READ MORE: Semi Rolls Into Backyard Of Commerce City Home After Multi-Vehicle Crash
The sheriff’s office says it’s not clear if the hikers were on the trail.
“You’ve got to be prepared for any conditions when you come into the backcountry,” said Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center tells CBS4 it sounds to be more of a rock slide than an avalanche, but snow is still present on the mountains. CAIC says warmer temperatures are loosening the rock and snow making for treacherous conditions.MORE NEWS: Deadly Accident: Woman Who Hit Deer On I-25 Got Out Of Car And Was Hit By Another Driver
“Anywhere there’s snow, there’s potential for an avalanche,” said Ethan Greene, Director at CAIC. “If you’re heading into alpine areas there’s loose rock and loose snow. It’s beautiful weather, but you have to be careful.”