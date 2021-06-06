DENVER (CBS4) – With the summer right around the corner, the need for food security has never been greater. To help solve the problem, Brother Jeff Fard hosted a free food giveaway in the Five Points neighborhood at the Brother Jeff Cultural Center on Saturday.

The goal is to help feed the hungry but to also give resources to families looking to stretch their food budgets.

“Something as simple as food and health is bringing us all together,” Brother Jeff told CBS4’s Justin Adams.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re cupboard is full or if you don’t have anything at all. You should never have to experience hunger.”

To do this, he partnered with Centura Health, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission and Hunger Free Colorado. They gave out non-perishable food and health items like feminine products, which were donated by Porter Adventist Hospital and Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Families in need were connected to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program to get enrolled in food assistance programs.

“It’s all interconnected. It is not just someone who is needy and needs food, the historical lens most people look through. What you are seeing now is a holistic approach,” Brother Jeff said.

According to a survey conducted by Hunger Free Colorado, nearly two in five Coloradans are food insecure. That comes out to 38% which is the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

“We have an obligation to make sure that our most vulnerable communities are taken care of. And if they are not from an emotional, physical safety perspective, we need to make sure that we’re doing our part,” said Ozzie Grenardo, Centura Health Family Medicine Physician and Chief of Diversity Inclusion Officer.

“It’s not just the adults that want to help and serve the community, some kids wanted to pitch in as well. Check out these backpacks. They were inspired by some kindergarteners from Columbine Elementary School.”

“Inside those backpacks they got non-perishable items, they’ve got hygiene items. You can be any age and give back.”