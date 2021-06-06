CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – The inaugural Concacaf National League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High is sold out. Fans attending the soccer games on Sunday night are encouraged to arrive early to find a parking spot and avoid traffic.

In addition to supporting their team, fans will also have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. UCHealth is partnering with Concacaf and the Denver Mayor’s Office to hold a free vaccine clinic at Empower Field during the CNL Finals.

Abel Adame receives his COVID-19 vaccination Thursday at a UCHealth mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic parked at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (credit: UCHealth)

Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations will be available from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the UCHealth vaccine bus located on the concourse at section 116/117. Anyone ages 12 or older is eligible to get the vaccine. Minors under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Several fans and celebrities stopped by the vaccine bus at Thursday night’s semi-final game. Retired Costa Rican soccer player Walter Centeno Corea and former Señora Costa Rica finalist Yanessa Salas-Muñoz received their vaccinations from UCHealth at the stadium.

Yanessa Salas-Muñoz and Walter Centeno Corea pose outside the UCHealth vaccine bus Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver after receiving their shots. (credit: UCHealth)

Organizers say fans do not need to show their ID in order to get vaccinated. Fans who stop by for the vaccine will receive a fan kit including a free admission ticket to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. For more information, visit uchealth.org/covidvaccine.

The Honduras vs. Costa Rica third-place game starts at 4:30 p.m. and the United States vs. Mexico final starts at 7:30 p.m.

