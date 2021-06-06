DENVER (CBS4) – The inaugural Concacaf National League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High is sold out. Fans attending the soccer games on Sunday night are encouraged to arrive early to find a parking spot and avoid traffic.
In addition to supporting their team, fans will also have an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. UCHealth is partnering with Concacaf and the Denver Mayor’s Office to hold a free vaccine clinic at Empower Field during the CNL Finals.
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccinations will be available from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the UCHealth vaccine bus located on the concourse at section 116/117. Anyone ages 12 or older is eligible to get the vaccine. Minors under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.
Several fans and celebrities stopped by the vaccine bus at Thursday night’s semi-final game. Retired Costa Rican soccer player Walter Centeno Corea and former Señora Costa Rica finalist Yanessa Salas-Muñoz received their vaccinations from UCHealth at the stadium.
Organizers say fans do not need to show their ID in order to get vaccinated. Fans who stop by for the vaccine will receive a fan kit including a free admission ticket to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. For more information, visit uchealth.org/covidvaccine.
The Honduras vs. Costa Rica third-place game starts at 4:30 p.m. and the United States vs. Mexico final starts at 7:30 p.m.
RELATED: Soccer Fans Thrown Out Of Empower Field Stadium For Shouting Homophobic Chants At Concacaf Semi Final