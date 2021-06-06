CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildfire have been busy lately with multiple bear sightings and a recent relocation. CPW shared video of one such relocation of a bear from Boulder on Saturday.

Officers say the female yearling was already relocated once in May. It got into some people’s trash cans and was starting to show an indifference to humans.

They say relocation isn’t foolproof. Officers later shared a picture of feces left behind from this bear inside the transportation trailer. In the feces were candy wrappers, bird seed and parts of a trash bag.

“Residents need to be sure to secure their trash so we can reduce bear-human conflicts,” they stated.

On another occasion, a resident in Genesee made sure to let a bear know it isn’t welcome by setting off the car alarm.

“Haze it away!” CPW stated on social media. “Don’t let bears become comfortable visiting your home.”

LINK: Be Bear Aware

Danielle Chavira