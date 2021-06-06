(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildfire have been busy lately with multiple bear sightings and a recent relocation. CPW shared video of one such relocation of a bear from Boulder on Saturday.
Officers say the female yearling was already relocated once in May. It got into some people's trash cans and was starting to show an indifference to humans.
Wildlife officers in #Boulder are relocating this yearling female bear out of the Fraiser Meadows area today.
Here, wildlife offers work to wake the bear from the sedation. The ice is there to help keep it cool. It’s now headed back to the mountains for release in a remote area. pic.twitter.com/DrXPXFgi4F
They say relocation isn’t foolproof. Officers later shared a picture of feces left behind from this bear inside the transportation trailer. In the feces were candy wrappers, bird seed and parts of a trash bag.
“Residents need to be sure to secure their trash so we can reduce bear-human conflicts,” they stated.
On another occasion, a resident in Genesee made sure to let a bear know it isn't welcome by setting off the car alarm.
What do you do if a bear comes around your home?
Haze it away! This resident near Genesee did so by setting off their car alarm, and it worked 👏
Don't let bears become comfortable visiting your home.
Learn more: https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/1CtCd5iBUf
"Haze it away!" CPW stated on social media. "Don't let bears become comfortable visiting your home."
