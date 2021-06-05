CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed part of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon Saturday. Golden firefighters say they are trying to rescue two injured people on the east side of Tunnel 2.
Colorado State Patrol says at least one climber is badly injured. They shared video of a medical helicopter taking one patient to a hospital.
A second climber is still being rescued.
U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between CO 119 and CO 58.
It's not clear how the parties became injured.