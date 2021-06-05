CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Clear Creek County News, Highway 6, Highway 6 Closure, Rescue Operation

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed part of Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon Saturday. Golden firefighters say they are trying to rescue two injured people on the east side of Tunnel 2.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado State Patrol says at least one climber is badly injured. They shared video of a medical helicopter taking one patient to a hospital.

A second climber is still being rescued.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between CO 119 and CO 58.

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear how the parties became injured.

