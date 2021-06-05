AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters say two people suffered serious injuries in a car crash on Saturday. Firefighters say the vehicle ran into a building on East Marina Drive near Interstate 225.
Both victims had to be extricated, and one dog died.
Firefighters also checked the building for any structural problems because of the crash, but say no shoring was needed.
Police are looking into what caused the crash.