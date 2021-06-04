RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Bureau of Land Management is monitoring a wildfire southwest of Meeker. The Middle Fire has burned at least 30 acres in an area about 20 miles southwest of Meeker.
Officials say crews are taking advantage of natural barriers and roads to keep the fire from spreading. Three BLM engines responded to the fire on Thursday.
Investigators say the fire was caused by a lightning strike on Sunday. No injuries were reported and no structures are currently threatened.
Firefighters determined that the best response would be to let the fire burn for “resource benefit.” Officials say smoke is expected in the area for the next few days.