AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are investigating a homicide that happened May 17 at the Flying J Travel Center on 16751 East 32nd Avenue. Kevin Stymiest, 72, had fallen backwards and hit his head in the parking lot.
He later died from his injuries. A police investigation revealed Stymiest was arguing with an employee over propane levels in a propane tank, when the employee punched Stymiest.
Stymiest then fell backwards and suffered the fatal injury.
The employee is said to be cooperating with detectives and his name is not being released right now.
The district attorney will decide whether to file criminal charges. Anyone with information on the case is asked to submit an online crime tip by going to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or calling 720.913.7867. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.