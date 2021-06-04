LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) — Starting Friday night, there will be full overnight closures on northbound Interstate 25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue. This is being done for emergency bridge work.
Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation are making repairs on the Sky Ridge Bridge in Lone Tree. The bridge was struck by a commercial truck in February.
Northbound I-25 traffic will use exit 192 to Ridgegate Parkway as a detour.
CDOT says be prepared for “extensive delays” of as long as 2 hours, particularly on Saturday night. There will be some impacts during the day on Sunday, as well.
See the full closure plan at codot.gov/projects/sky-ridge-bridge-repair.