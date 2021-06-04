AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters in Aurora rescued multiple people while battling a 3-alarm fire near East Exposition Avenue and South Havana Street, Aurora Fire tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
"Paramedics are assessing 3 patients who appear to have injuries that are not life threatening," fire officials tweeted at 8:40 p.m.
"Multiple ladder rescues were completed by firefighters on scene." officials stated.
The fire has been called under control.