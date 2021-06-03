STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A surprise runner made it to home plate during a softball game in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday. A moose ran onto the field — and crossed home plate as spectators cheered — before retreating back into the hills.
Moose runs "home" during softball game in Steamboat Springs!READ MORE: Judge Sets Bond At $50,000 For Eric Trujillo, Denver Firefighter Charged With Child Pornography While At Work
"He just hit home! Yes, honey! You worked!"
📹: Matthew Gallagher pic.twitter.com/rr88MmWzKV
— Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) June 3, 2021
It happened at Howelson Hill on Wednesday evening and Matthew Gallagher caught it on video.READ MORE: 'Make Your Relationship Legal': Denver Animal Shelter Offering Pit Bull Evaluations So Owners Can Get Required Permit
Gallagher said it happened during a local B-league softball game.
In one video, you can hear spectators shouting at the players as they run to clear the way for the moose. In videos showing the moose crossing home plate, you can hear someone say, “He just hit home! Yes, honey! You worked!”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns that if a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, you should run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you — such as a boulder, car or tree.
Signs of moose aggression include laid-back ears, raised hairs on the neck and licking of the snout.
Keep in mind that moose will react to dogs as if they are wolves — and have been known to kill or injure pets.
Female moose (cows) are very protective of their young (calves), so they can be dangerous if approached or caught off guard.MORE NEWS: Camper Rolls Over Guardrail On Highway 141 Near Colorado-Utah Border