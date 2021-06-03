CBSN DenverWatch Now
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A car hit a light pole and was heavily damaged on Thursday morning in Adams County. It happened at the intersection of Pecos Street and Sherrelwood Drive in the northern part of the Denver metro area.

Emergency responders in Adams County treated one person at the scene for a minor injury and that person didn’t have to go to the hospital.

The impact from the crash knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection.

