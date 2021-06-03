ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A car hit a light pole and was heavily damaged on Thursday morning in Adams County. It happened at the intersection of Pecos Street and Sherrelwood Drive in the northern part of the Denver metro area.
Crews responding this morning to a vehicle hitting a light pole accident at Pecos Street and Sherrelwood Drive. One patient was treated and released at the scene. Caution: the traffic lights are out at the intersection. pic.twitter.com/OlUiRvysvF
— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) June 3, 2021
Emergency responders in Adams County treated one person at the scene for a minor injury and that person didn’t have to go to the hospital.
The impact from the crash knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection.