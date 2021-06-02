DENVER (CBS4) – Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex will be the place to be this summer, with dance classes and a concert series.

If you’re ready to strut yourself to show tunes, head to the park at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Saturdays through June. The music includes songs from “Hairspray” and “Moulin Rouge! the Musical.” Other programs celebrate the style of Bob Fosse or revisit the classics from Broadway.

In July, it’s a chance to enjoy the music in the outdoor setting with food trucks and other amenities.

Guitarist Tab Benoit kicks off the series on July 2 with a 7 p.m. show. You can celebrate Independence Day with Deadsbeats July 4 Backyard Jamboree.

The quintet Goose will get support from Montana-bred bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers for a pair of concerts on July 9 and 10.

Itchy-O promises to engulf you and awake all your senses in an electric bog of music when it takes over the park on the evening of July 24. That’s followed by BoomBox featuring the BackBeat Brass July 31.

In August you can get dancy with Fitz and the Tantrums on the 12th. And Spafford rounds out the series on Sept. 2.

You can bring blankets to sit on but chairs are not allowed. Food trucks will be set up along with bars for alcoholic and soft beverages.

Find more information and links to tickets for all the shows summeratsculpturepark.com.