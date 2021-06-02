DENVER (CBS4) – A massive state transportation package is getting closer to landing on Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. The bill invests more than $5 billion over the next 11 years into Colorado’s infrastructure.
The Colorado House of Representatives passed the measure on Wednesday morning. It heads back to the Senate with revisions before it can head to Polis.
Goals of the legislation include reducing road congestion and improving air quality. It would mean more money toward roads and bridges while providing funding for more electric vehicle charging stations.
The measure calls for fees to be placed on a variety of deliveries, from online retailers to pizza. Fees will also be added to gas.
Bill sponsors say the 11-year plan will use $3.8 billion from new user revenue and $1.5 billion in state general fund revenue and stimulus funding.