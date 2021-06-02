ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators on Wednesday morning were securing a shooting scene and placing evidence markers in the street of an Arvada neighborhood following the fatal shooting of a man who allegedly fired at least one shot at police officers.
A spokesman with the Arvada Police Department told CBS4 that the incident began at the Target store’s parking lot at 78th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. At 8:35 a.m., a man pulled a long-barreled handgun on a woman in the black GMC Yukon. He took possession of the vehicle and her cellphone.
Later, in the 8100 block of Garland Drive, the Yukon struck a fire hydrant. It was there that the suspect fired at least one shot at officers, per Aurora police spokesman Dave Snelling.
Officers returned fire.
The suspect died at the scene, Snelling stated.
No officers were injured.