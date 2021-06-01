DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they suspect a driver was intoxicated when she crashed into multiple parked cars and headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Officers responded to the sacred site on Memorial Day – a day to honor service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Police say the woman sideswiped two cars in the parking lot before driving onto the law and crashing into the headstones. It's not clear how many headstones were damaged or the extent of the damage.
Several of the headstones were torn from the soil. Some were broken in half.
It’s not clear how much the damage amounted to.
Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas was at the cemetery when the crashes happened. She says she was paying respects to her father.
Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan. There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt. pic.twitter.com/jhTeOj0ZUi
— Lora Thomas (@LoraThomasCO) May 31, 2021
Two other women were in the vehicle at the time.
Police arrested the driver, who has yet to be identified. She faces a DUI charge.