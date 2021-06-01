AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Both Aurora and Denver police officers responded to a crash at Alameda Avenue and Potomac on Monday night. Denver police say this started as a report of a stolen Penske truck earlier in the day.
Aurora police say at around 7 p.m., they tried to stop the truck, but the driver started driving recklessly. They then stopped following it.
At around 8:40, Greenwood Village police were involved in a pursuit, but no one was taken into custody. A DPD helicopter followed the suspect.
Adams County officials tell CBS4 the truck was abandoned at Interstate 270 and Vasquez Boulevard. They add the suspect then carjacked someone else.
Then at around 9:10 p.m., Denver police were called to a help with a pursuit of the second vehicle coming out of Commerce City near Vasquez Boulevard and 58th Avenue.
The chase, which traveled south on Interstate 225, then ended in a crash at Alameda Ave. and Potomac Dr. after police performed a maneuver to cause the driver to stop.
A suspect was taken into custody. All lanes of Alameda Avenue in the area are closed.