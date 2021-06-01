THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Southbound Interstate 25 was briefly closed at 104th Avenue in Thornton on Tuesday afternoon because of a crash in the HOV lane. The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted about the closure just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
At 1:20 p.m., Thornton police said two southbound lanes had reopened.
“Two lanes of traffic are now open. Please continue to avoid the area,” police tweeted. “If you’re on I-25 please be patient as emergency personnel are still in the roadway.”
One man was transported to an area hospital but his condition is not known.