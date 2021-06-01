BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Brighton mother is due in court Tuesday after a crash that killed her 10-year-old son. Police suspect Karena Cecil, 27, was driving under the influence when she rolled her car on Interstate 76 at Bromley Lane on Saturday. Cecil has two prior DUIs.
Gavin Cecil, who was in 3rd grade at Southeast Elementary School, died in the crash. Members of the school's counseling team, the District's crisis response team, and their therapy dog, Apollo, will be at the school on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. to provide support to students, families and staff.
Investigators say Cecil was heading east when she lost control of the vehicle, drifted off the road and rolled in the median. The vehicle ended up in the westbound lanes.
A man and two of Cecil's children were in the car. The man and second child suffered minor injuries.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the deadly crash. Cecil now faces charges including vehicular homicide, careless driving causing injury, two counts of child abuse, revoked driving status, DUI and no proof of insurance.
Cecil’s lengthy arrest record dates back to January of 2015. She’s faced multiple charges since then including DUI, habitual traffic offender-driving after revocation and driving without insurance. More serious charges stemmed from the Lochbuie Police Department in October of 2017 which included vehicular eluding, second degree kidnapping and DUI “with excessive alcohol.”
In that 2017 case out of Lochbuie, Cecil pleaded guilty to DUI and vehicular eluding, but charges of child abuse and second degree kidnapping were dropped. She also pleaded guilty to another DUI in May of 2019.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.