LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The sexual assault trial against former Lakewood Police Officer Randall Butler began this week. Butler was arrested in November 2018 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he found stranded — and offered a ride in his patrol car.
Butler allegedly left the victim in an abandoned lot.
Butler resigned from the Lakewood Police Department after his arrest. That's when detectives put out word that they were seeking information about any additional incidents that may have occurred.
He was later accused of sexually assaulting a second woman while on duty in June 2018. Investigators say he was also giving her a ride in his patrol car.