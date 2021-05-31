DENVER (CBS4) — The Memorial Day tradition of planting flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery resumed this year. The tribute was modified by the pandemic last year.
The rainy weather didn’t stop volunteers from showing up on Sunday to pay their respects to those who fought for our freedom.READ MORE: New Sexual Assault Allegations: Denver Public School Director Tay Anderson 'Stepping Back' Temporarily
More than 2,300 people came out to plant over 100,000 flags — one in front of every headstone.READ MORE: Animal Crossing: Driver Flags Down CBS4 Anchor Jim Benemann To Stop For Ducklings
The group that organized today’s event is Flags For Fallen Vets. They’re asking for 100 more volunteers to help honor veterans next Saturday.MORE NEWS: Bear Euthanized After Seriously Injuring Man In Attack Near Steamboat Springs