By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Denver News, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Memorial Day

DENVER (CBS4) — The Memorial Day tradition of planting flags at Fort Logan National Cemetery resumed this year. The tribute was modified by the pandemic last year.

(credit: CBS)

The rainy weather didn’t stop volunteers from showing up on Sunday to pay their respects to those who fought for our freedom.

More than 2,300 people came out to plant over 100,000 flags — one in front of every headstone.

(credit: CBS)

The group that organized today’s event is Flags For Fallen Vets. They’re asking for 100 more volunteers to help honor veterans next Saturday.

