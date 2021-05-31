ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Authorities asked residents in a Routt County neighborhood to stay inside their homes early Monday morning while a female bear suspected in an earlier attack was tracked down and euthanized.

A homeowner was attacked at about 11 p.m. on Sunday when he encountered a sow and her two cubs inside his garage, according to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The man noticed the garage door was open, went to close it, found the bears and tried to back away slowly. However, the sow attacked, causing severe lacerations to the man’s head and legs that required surgery.

He is expected to survive the injuries, per CPW.

CPW also said the homeowner stored birdseed and other “attractants” inside the garage.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Kyle Bond, CPW district wildlife manager. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

The warning was addressed to the Whitewood subdivision located about five miles southwest of Steamboat Springs. It was sent out from the Routt County 9-1-1 dispatch center at 12:15 a.m.

A follow-up alert at 1:30 a.m. stated the bear had been located and euthanized.

CPW stated that the sow was located near the home.

The two cubs have not been found. Wildlife officers are still searching for them and plan to trap the cubs and transport them to a rehabilitation center.

The sow’s remains were gathered and will be analyzed.

CPW provided information about bear-proofing homes.