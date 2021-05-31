BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for two male suspects who ran from a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe early Monday morning after the vehicle led deputies on a pursuit in the Gunbarrel area northeast of Boulder.

The two males are believed to be Hispanic. They were wearing all black clothing.

Deputies first spotted the black Tahoe at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the area of Williams Fork Trail and Spine Road. It had no license plates attached to it and was reported to be driving erratically, according to deputies.

A traffic stop was attempted at Lookout Road and Idylwild Trail. The Tahoe did not stop.

Rather than pursue it deeper into the neighborhood, BCSO deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers monitored the exits of the neighborhood. The Tahoe emerged and ran over stop sticks placed at of the exit points. Both front tires were punctured and deflated.

The Tahoe’s driver nevertheless continued until one of the tires became “completely disabled,” as described in BCSO’s press release, near the intersection of 63rd Street and Nautilus Court. The two males fled the vehicle at this point.

Despite police forming another perimeter and searching with K9s, the two males have not been caught. BCSO expressed concern about the two being armed after investigators found two handguns and 200 rounds of ammunition inside the Tahoe. One of the guns was reported stolen.

A catalytic converter, also presumed stolen, was also found inside the Tahoe.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the alleged suspects is asked to call BCSO dispatch at (303) 441-4444.