DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a very cool and wet holiday weekend for most of Colorado. More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again today as a slow-moving area of low pressure gradually departs the region.
Sadly the western slope has missed out once again and that's too bad because they are desperate for some rain. Several CBS4 Weather Watchers in the Front Range and on the northeast plains measured over an inch of rain from storms Sunday afternoon.
Slightly drier air is moving into Colorado from the northwest today and that will mix in with the humid air mass in place. The result will be storms that are a bit less intense. The coverage will also be just a little less than we saw Sunday.
In addition to the things mentioned above today’s storm focus will shift a bit south, with the highest chances for rain over central and southern Colorado. Areas north of Interstate 70 have the lowest rain chances Monday afternoon.
Looking ahead the main headline as we move into June will be a warming and drying trend. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal levels for this time of year. In fact we'll be above normal in many locations by the start of the weekend.